Muscatine YMCA adds outdoor option for workouts

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — With the impression people enjoy getting some fresh air and sunshine when they work out, the Muscatine Community YMCA has added a new exercise option on what was the outdoor basketball court.

The new hammer strength shed sitting on the cement slab, with poles that formerly held basketball nets, sits wide open waiting for members to use the contents. The exterior contains three Olympic pulldown stations. The shed contains kettlebells, resistance bands, jump ropes, dumbbells, and medicine balls.

“It gives people in Muscatine something brand new and something totally different to try,” Nicole McCleary, Y marketing and development director, said.

McCleary told the Muscatine Journal that the Y hopes to add some additional pieces of equipment to the outdoor space as they learn more about what the members want for outdoor workouts.

While it has been a little slow getting started, McCleary reports that the equipment is being used every day and the numbers of people going outside for their workout is steadily increasing. She commented as the weather cools she expects to see more people using it.

Bret Olson, executive director, was happy with the way the shed turned out, saying it would be a “game-changer’ for the Y. He said the addition will open up a lot of outside space for the Y and new options for the members.

“It is an additional 4,000 square feet outside,” he said.

Olson believes that during the fall when the outside weather cools, the shed will be used more and can possibly be used around nine months out of the year. He said the shed will be shut down around January until spring comes around. The contents of the shed will be brought inside and the shed will be locked. The shed is designed to withstand the elements and no negative impact is expected from the winter.

McCleary said similar sheds are used by the military when troops are deployed in areas where workout equipment is not available, such as deserts or jungles.

Olson said the thought of starting an outdoor workout area had been something the Y had discussed even before the COVID-19 health crisis, but during the pandemic the Y chose to move ahead with the project. During COVID-19 it was recommended people go outside and get some exercise while staying socially distanced from others.

“We wanted to offer something new that would bring folks back and give them a variety of options,” he said.

The shed is open to anyone with a standard Y membership during regular hours.