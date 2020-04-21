Murphy tours NJ's newest field hospital in Atlantic City

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday toured the state's third and newest field hospital to open during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Atlantic City Convention Center field hospital is aimed at alleviating pressure on local hospitals and will treat non-coronavirus patients in 258 beds. Rows of one-bed units line the Convention Center floor, and the hospital also includes an on-site pharmacy and lab testing center.

The U.S. Army Corps of engineers and the state have already opened two other similar field hospitals, a 250-bed facility in Secaucus and a 500-bed pop-up site in Edison.

New Jersey's death toll from the virus stands at 4,377, with nearly 89,000 people who tested positive.

The number of infections has been leveling off, and Murphy said he expects to discuss plans to begin reopening the state soon.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.