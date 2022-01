TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has tapped the acting head of the state Department of Human Services to become the commissioner of the large state agency.

Murphy, a Democrat, made the announcement Monday. He said Sarah Adelman has successfully led the department since taking over on an interim basis in January 2021. She stepped in after Commissioner Carole Johnson left Murphy's Cabinet for the Biden administration, where she was tapped to oversee COVID-19 testing.