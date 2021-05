PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — A woman will face murder and attempted murder charges in a stabbing in a New Jersey apartment that killed a 7-year-child and wounded a 17-year-old youth, authorities said.

Police were called to the 3rd-floor unit in Paterson just after 7 a.m. Saturday and found the two juveniles with stab wounds, Passaic County prosecutors said. Both were rushed to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, where the 7-year-old was pronounced dead, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said the teenager had trapped the 46-year-old woman in the apartment's bathroom by holding the door closed until officers arrived, authorities said. The teen, who was stabbed in the arm, was treated and released. A 15-year-old also in the unit was unharmed.

Police said the woman resisted arrest and caused minor injuries to two officers, prosecutors said She was taken to St. Joseph’s for a mental health screening and was admitted pending an evaluation. Upon her release, she will face charges of first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, child endangerment, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and weapons counts, authorities said.

Friends and neighbors described the 7-year-old as a happy youngster who liked to play with his friends, who included the 8-year-old son of neighbor Ernesto Rodriguez, NorthJersey.com reported.

“Just yesterday, they were playing catch with a football, right here on this sidewalk,” he said.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh called it an “act of domestic violence” and said the death of the young child was “gut-wrenching," NJ.com reported.

“Our community is grieving,” Sayegh said in a statement, adding that as a father he was “shocked and saddened by what occurred this morning.”