Multistate lottery games start in Mississippi on Jan. 30

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The new Mississippi Lottery will start offering multistate games on Jan. 30.

The state's lottery corporation on Tuesday announced the date that Powerball and Mega Millions will be available in Mississippi.

The corporation said last week that the sale of scratch-off tickets for single-state games in Mississippi will begin Nov. 25.

Mississippi has been one of six states without a lottery, but lawmakers met in 2018 and authorized the games of chance. The first $80 million a year will go to highways, and revenue after that will go to education.

Powerball and Mega Millions are overseen by the Multi-State Lottery Association.