Multiple COVID-19 variants discovered in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Department of Health has announced multiple coronavirus variants were discovered in Wyoming over the past several months.

The Wyoming Public Health Laboratory recently analyzed genetic sequencing from multiple positive samples collected from residents since November and found at least 40 cases involved the variant found in the U.K., more than 40 cases combined involved two variants found in California and one case involved the variant found in South Africa, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported Tuesday.