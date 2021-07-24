Mules help couple from Greene spread Christian ministry

GREENE, Iowa (AP) — Earlier this month, Mike and Jamie Reicherts were dealt a bit of a blow by the Charles City Council when its five members had a 3-2 split vote against approving a plan the couple from Greene had to put four mules on property near the northern edge of town.
For years now, the couple has used mules for their ongoing cowboy Christian ministry work which is a part of the broader “Cowboys for Christ” movement that’s taken them to at least six states. The plan for the property at 1903 Cleveland Ave. in Charles City was to house those mules there on about 10 acres of land that would be fenced in.