  • The three winners from last school year’s Ms. President US competition celebrated at the final Tuesday CHIRP concert in Ballard Park on Aug. 27. The Ms. President US winners are, left to right: Sophia Aguilar (entering seventh grade), Juliette Arencibia (entering sixth), and Kyela McGuire (entering seventh). Photo: Liz Osterhus Fleuette / Contributed Photo

    The three winners from last school year’s Ms. President US competition celebrated at the final Tuesday CHIRP concert in Ballard Park on Aug. 27. The Ms. President US winners are, left to right: Sophia Aguilar (entering seventh grade), Juliette Arencibia (entering sixth), and Kyela McGuire (entering seventh).

    less

    The three winners from last school year’s Ms. President US competition celebrated at the final Tuesday CHIRP concert in Ballard Park on Aug. 27. The Ms. President US winners are, left to right: Sophia Aguilar

    ... more
    Photo: Liz Osterhus Fleuette / Contributed Photo
Photo: Liz Osterhus Fleuette / Contributed Photo
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

The three winners from last school year’s Ms. President US competition celebrated at the final Tuesday CHIRP concert in Ballard Park on Aug. 27. The Ms. President US winners are, left to right: Sophia Aguilar (entering seventh grade), Juliette Arencibia (entering sixth), and Kyela McGuire (entering seventh).

less

The three winners from last school year’s Ms. President US competition celebrated at the final Tuesday CHIRP concert in Ballard Park on Aug. 27. The Ms. President US winners are, left to right: Sophia Aguilar

... more
Photo: Liz Osterhus Fleuette / Contributed Photo