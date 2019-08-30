The three winners from last school year’s Ms. President US competition celebrated at the final Tuesday CHIRP concert in Ballard Park on Aug. 27. The Ms. President US winners are, left to right: Sophia Aguilar (entering seventh grade), Juliette Arencibia (entering sixth), and Kyela McGuire (entering seventh).
The three winners from last school year’s Ms. President US competition celebrated at the final Tuesday CHIRP concert in Ballard Park on Aug. 27. The Ms. President US winners are, left to right: Sophia Aguilar
The three winners from last school year’s Ms. President US competition celebrated at the final Tuesday CHIRP concert in Ballard Park on Aug. 27. The Ms. President US winners are, left to right: Sophia Aguilar (entering seventh grade), Juliette Arencibia (entering sixth), and Kyela McGuire (entering seventh).
The three winners from last school year’s Ms. President US competition celebrated at the final Tuesday CHIRP concert in Ballard Park on Aug. 27. The Ms. President US winners are, left to right: Sophia Aguilar