Ms President US to hold virtual election May 9

Even in these uncertain times participants of Ms President US are still finding ways to advocate for issues they are passionate about and campaign to become Ms President US.

Students ranging from fourth to eighth grade will be tackling serious and a wide range of topics that not only need solutions but interest them as well. Topics include animal protection, poverty, diversity, LGBTQ, staying active, youth activism, peer pressure, suicide awareness, and clean water. Girls running a campaign will find a way to best present their information, speak on their topic, and display why they should be the next Ms President US of their town.

Although the annual election at the Ridgefield Playhouse was unable to happen this year, virtual elections will still be held in order to display the tremendous growth of all participants in public speaking and elect new Candidates representing local towns including Ridgefield, Wilton, and Hamden. Virtual elections will be held over zoom on May 9 and those who would like to attend (all are welcome) should RSVP at https://mspresidentus.dm.networkforgood.com/forms/2020-ms-president-us-virtual-election-rsvp or text RSVP to 203-678-8340. All those who register and attend can take part in voting.

This pandemic has certainly brought tough times into everyone’s lives but Ms President US is still able to continue their mission due to their incredible sponsors and other companies in Ridgefield. Eversource, to be specific, awarded the program a community grant in order to sponsor the election and make it run smoothly over Zoom.

All are welcome to attend the election and take May 9 as a day to step away from the unprecedented times and appreciate the tremendous amount of work that the young participants of Ms President US have put in through the 2019-2020 school year.

Ms President US, Inc. is dedicated to motivating and preparing girls to aim for the highest civic leadership positions. For questions or more information, please contact info@mspresidentus.org.