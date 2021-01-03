Ms President US receiver of $4,200 grant from foundation

GLORIA FERNIZ / SAN ANTONIO EXPRESS-NEWS

Ms President US, a girls’ civic leadership program based in Ridgefield, has received a $4,200 grant from the Fairfield County Community Foundation’s Fund for Women and Girls to support scholarships and programming for 2020-2021 sessions, an announcement from the program said.

“This generous grant enables girls to participate in the program regardless of their ability to pay, and ensures we have more diverse representation from all demographics -- this year, 40 percent of enrollees are receiving a full scholarship,” according to Liz Osterhus, Executive Director.