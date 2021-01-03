Skip to main content
Ms President US receiver of $4,200 grant from foundation

Staff
Ms President US, a girls' civic leadership program based in Ridgefield, has received a $4,200 grant from the Fairfield County Community Foundation's, (FCCF), Fund for Women and Girls to support scholarships and programming for 2020-2021 sessions.

GLORIA FERNIZ / SAN ANTONIO EXPRESS-NEWS

Ms President US, a girls’ civic leadership program based in Ridgefield, has received a $4,200 grant from the Fairfield County Community Foundation’s Fund for Women and Girls to support scholarships and programming for 2020-2021 sessions, an announcement from the program said.

“This generous grant enables girls to participate in the program regardless of their ability to pay, and ensures we have more diverse representation from all demographics -- this year, 40 percent of enrollees are receiving a full scholarship,” according to Liz Osterhus, Executive Director.

“The girls who receive scholarships tend to be among the most engaged participants and have much to gain as they typically live in underrepresented communities, “ Osterhus said.

Founded in November 2016 in Ridgefield, Ms President US is also a nonpartisan, nonprofit community-based initiative that focuses on civic engagement and leadership skills for girls entering the fourth grade through the eighth grade. Through the 8-session program, girls learn about public speaking, diplomacy and listening skills, local/state/federal government, and women's history while having an opportunity to meet and greet exemplary female leaders.

The program culminates with a campaign and election for Ms President US of each town participating. The winner accompanies her Mayor or First Selectman at appearances and speaking engagements throughout the year, until the next Ms President US of each town is elected. There have been 11 Ms President US winners to date.