Ms President US program initiative kicks off its fourth year

Ms President US kicked off this year’s programming Oct. 2 with a virtually held session, allowing it to continue the program in a COVID-19-conscious manner. It is Ms President US’s fourth year, an exciting continuation of the program designed to inspire young girls to reach for equal representation through all levels of government, beginning at the elementary school level. Girls came from all over Connecticut, and even a few from Kentucky and Arizona. The participants arrived via Zoom and came together to talk about Ms President US’s mission and learn background history on women and the suffrage movement.

Guest speaker Kim Mellin, co-director of the Wilton Historical Society, began with a brief presentation on the suffrage movement and women’s activism throughout the years, speaking to key historical events and figures such as Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and Alice Paul - familiar names to many Ms President US program members. Ms. Mellin’s presentation was followed by Avni Gupta, a Ms President US high school mentor who also spoke about the suffrage movement, emphasizing the lesser known women who were crucial to the goal of allowing women to vote.