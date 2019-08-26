Ms President US program begins Oct. 4

Last year's Ms. President US program introduced Ridgefield girls to students and women who are leaders in their community, state, and on a national level.

Girls entering fourth through eighth grades are invited to enroll in the Ms President US program, which begins Oct. 4. The mission of Ms President US is to inspire and prepare girls to aim for the highest civic leadership positions.

The program accomplishes this by introducing the girls to students and women who are leaders in their community, state, and on a national level. The girls then have a chance to interact with the leaders, and engage in activities that help them develop their own leadership skills. Each session is facilitated by high school girls who serve as mentors throughout the program.

Session topics include civic leadership/public service; meet & greet local, state and federal leaders; women’s history and leadership; public speaking & debate; communications & media; State Capitol visit.

The program culminates in a campaign and election whereby participants have the opportunity to create their own campaign and run for “Ms President US” of their town. The winner is invited to appearances throughout the year. The 2019 winners have met with their state representative, and received official citations from the General Assembly.

There are eight sessions, each of which is held on a Friday after school, from October through March. In addition, there is a field trip to the State Capitol, and an election. To enroll or learn more, visitmspresidentus.org and select “Enroll.”

High school girls with leadership experience are encouraged to apply to be mentors. To learn more, visit the Mentor page of the website.