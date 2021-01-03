Ms President US meets CT leaders

2
Ms. President US held its third session of the year Friday, Nov. 13, continuing its mission of empowering young women to seek equal representation in all levels of the government.
This session focused on government at both the state and local levels, and the importance and intricacies of each. In the spirit of fostering connections between mentors and participants (high schoolers and those in elementary and middle school), the meeting began in breakout rooms on Zoom, and then the larger group recollected and went through a presentation regarding the various political positions for Connecticut specifically.