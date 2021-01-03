Ms President US meets CT leaders

Ms. President US held its third session of the year Friday, Nov. 13, continuing its mission of empowering young women to seek equal representation in all levels of the government.

This session focused on government at both the state and local levels, and the importance and intricacies of each. In the spirit of fostering connections between mentors and participants (high schoolers and those in elementary and middle school), the meeting began in breakout rooms on Zoom, and then the larger group recollected and went through a presentation regarding the various political positions for Connecticut specifically.

The participants explored many roles at the state-level such as Governor, Lieutenant Governor, State Senators and State Legislators and discussed how they are elected, their respective responsibilities, and more.

After the large group presentation, participants were invited back to their small breakout groups with high school mentors to guide them in discussion of their experiences with Connecticut as a state, their local governments and how they have interacted with them, and additional questions to get to know each other and explore how state and local governments impact everyone. High school mentors and the participants spoke about the separate branches of government, and who makes decisions for the state of Connecticut, as well as other states that participants are from including Kentucky and Arizona.

Following these group discussions, mentors led a break time activity to get everyone moving and active, sharing their talents and passions with Ms President US members. This third session featured guest speakers state Rep. Themis Klarides and state Sen. Mae Flexer who generously shared their time with the mentors and participants.

They answered questions regarding their jobs and responsibilities, and gave advice to the participants about getting involved in politics and always striving for change when fueled by passion.

Participants then had the opportunity to speak directly with Ms. Klarides and Ms. Flexer, who answered any additional questions they had about their backgrounds before working at the state level, how they knew they wanted to go into politics, and more.

Finally, the participants and mentors began a vision board activity that will span through the next session, encouraging them to visualize their passions and draw out their inspirations and hopes for their futures. With the help of the guest speakers, mentors and participants, this third session of Ms. President US was a sure success with girls leaving the meeting feeling inspired and empowered to change the world as women in politics.

Ms President US will have many more meetings throughout the year, expanding young girls’ knowledge about the government and inspiring them to pursue their future leadership goals. Ms President US, Inc. is dedicated to motivating and preparing girls to aim for the highest civic leadership positions.

Contact: info@mspresidentus.org for questions or more information.