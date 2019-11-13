Mr. Pumpkin Head wins scarecrow contest

Jason Gong, CeCe Duques, and Andrew Duques, creators of Mr. Pumpkin Head, won the People's Choice Vote on Facebook in Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center's seventh annual Scarecrow Contest.

Mr. Pumpkin Head, the brainchild of Ridgefielders Jason Gong, CeCe Duques, and Andrew Duques, won the People’s Choice vote at the Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center’s seventh annual scarecrow contest.

The contest, held Oct. 18-31, tallied street ballots submitted on Main Street as well as digital votes on Facebook.

The People’s Choice vote, conducted on Facebook, came down to the wire.

Mr. Pumpkin Head and Chomper, the scarecrow created by Ridgefield Dental Arts, battled it out until the midnight deadline.

In the end though, the people spoke and Mr. Pumpkin Head surpassed Chomper by more than 20 votes.

The scarecrow creators will receive a $100 Downtown Ridgefield gift certificate and a list of participating merchants.

Similarly, the creators of Gru and His Minions — the scarecrow that won the street-ballot vote — were also rewarded a $100 Downtown Ridgefield gift certificate.

For more information, visit keelertavernmuseum.org