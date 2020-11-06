-
Leah Wiener, of Ridgefield, and her sons Max, 5, and Owen, 3, wait for a movie to start at The Prospector Theater in Ridgefield during a previous spring season. Here is a list of the movies that are being shown at the theater beginning Friday, November 6, all the way through to Thursday, November 12. less
Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
Leah Wiener, of Ridgefield, and her sons Max, 5, and Owen, 3, wait for a movie to start at The Prospector Theater in Ridgefield during a previous spring season. Here is a list of the movies that are being shown ... more
Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
Leah Wiener, of Ridgefield, and her sons Max, 5, and Owen, 3, wait for a movie to start at The Prospector Theater in Ridgefield during a previous spring season. Here is a list of the movies that are being shown at the theater beginning Friday, November 6, all the way through to Thursday, November 12. less
Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
Leah Wiener, of Ridgefield, and her sons Max, 5, and Owen, 3, wait for a movie to start at The Prospector Theater in Ridgefield during a previous spring season. Here is a list of the movies that are being shown ... more
Movies for Friday, Nov. 6-Thursday, Nov. 12 follow. Confirm showtimes at prospectortheater.org.
Let Him Go (R): Friday, 4, 7:15; Saturday, 4, 7:15; Sunday, 4, 7:15; Monday and Tuesday, 4; Wednesday, 1, 4, 7:15; Thursday, 4, 7:15.
Honest Thief (PG-13): Friday, 4:15, 7; Saturday, 4:15, 7; Sunday, 4:15, 7; Monday and Tuesday, 4:15; Wednesday, 1:30, 4:15, 7; Thursday, 4:15.
Toy Story (G): Friday, 4:30, 6:45; Monday and Tuesday, 4:30; Wednesday, 1:45, 4:30, 6:45; Thursday, 4:30, 6:45.