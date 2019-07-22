Movies at the Prospector: July 26-Aug. 1

Movies for Friday, July 26 through Thursday, Aug. 1, follow. Confirm showtimes at prospectortheater.org.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13): Thu: 7.

Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood (R): Fri: 10:15 a.m., 12:45, 3:45, 7; Sat: 10 a.m., 12:45, 3:45, 7; Sun-Thu: 10 a.m., 1, 3:45, 7.

The Lion King (PG): Fri & Sat: 10:30 a.m., 11, 1:30, 4:15, 6:45; Sun: 10:30 a.m., 10:45, 1:15, 4:15, 6:45; Mon-Thu: 10:30 a.m., 11, 1:15, 1:30, 4, 6:45.