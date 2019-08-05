Movies at The Prospector: The Angry Birds Movie 2, Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Movies for Friday, Aug. 9 through Thursday, Aug. 15, follow. Confirm showtimes at prospectortheater.org.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG): Tue: 4, 6:45; Wed & Thu: 11:15 a.m., 1:30, 4, 6:45.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG): Fri: 11:15 a.m., 1:45, 4:15, 6:45; Sat: 11 a.m., 1:30, 4:15, 6:45; Sun & Mon: 11:15 a.m., 1:45, 4:30, 6:45; Tue-Thu: 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:15, 7.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13): Fri-Mon: 10:30 a.m., 1:15, 4:15, 7:15; Tue-Thu: 10:15 a.m., 1:15, 4:15, 7:15.

Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood (R): Fri-Sun: noon, 3:30, 7:15; Mon-Thu: 11:30 a.m., 3:30, 7:15.

The Lion King (PG): Fri: 10:45 a.m., 1:30, 4, 7; Sat: 10:30 a.m., 1:30, 4, 7; Sun: 1:30, 4, 7; Mon: 11 a.m., 1:30, 4, 7; Tue: 10:30 a.m., 1:30.

The Lion King Sensory Screening (PG): Sun: 11 a.m.