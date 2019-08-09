Movie Menu: Toy Story, The African Queen, Moonstruck and more

By Mark Schumann

What’s showing for families this weekend on broadcast and cable stations? Take a look.

Friday, Aug. 9

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997): A driven young woman looks for creative ways to disrupt the wedding of a man she has forever treasured. Julia Roberts stars. 6:30 p.m. POP

Saturday, Aug. 10

Forrest Gump (1994): A young man shares his joy for living with every person he encounters during a most unusual life. Tom Hanks won an Oscar. 1 p.m. and 7:25 p.m. VH-1

Toy Story (1995): A collection of well-intentioned toys do everything they can to bring joy to a child’s life. The voices of Tom Hanks and Tim Allen star. 5:20 p.m. Frefm

Moonstruck (1987): A much-loved accountant discovers real love for the first time in her adult life. Cher and Olympia Dukakis won Oscars. 5:54 p.m. Stzen

The Devil Wears Prada (2006): An ambitious woman finds herself fighting to protect the success she has lived for so many years. Meryl Streep stars. 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. E!

Apollo 13 (1995): A brave crew of American astronauts stretch the odds for survival as they travel to and from the Moon. Tom Hanks and Bill Paxton star. 7:38 p.m. Stzen

Sunday, Aug. 11

Good Morning, Miss Dove (1955): A dedicated teacher fights the loneliness of a life centered in her classroom. Jennifer Jones stars. 1:10 p.m. FXM

The Fault in Our Stars (2014): Two teenagers discover the power of love and moral support as they fight the ravages of cancer. Shailene Woodley starts. 3 p.m. FXM

Zero Dark Thirty (2012): In the turbulent years following 9-11, Americans hunt for al-Queda terrorist leader Osama bin Laden. Jessica Chastain stars. 4:30 p.m. A&E

The African Queen (1951): In the African wilderness, a riverboat captain and a missionary discover the power of bravery. Humphrey Bogart won an Oscar. 8 p.m., TCM