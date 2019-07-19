Movie Menu: The Hours, 12 Angry Men, Baby Boom and more

Check out the movies playing on your television this weekend.

What’s showing for families this weekend on broadcast and cable stations? Take a look.

Friday, July 19

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939): A genuine, patriotic man enters politics to make a positive difference to people. James Stewart stars in this Frank Capra classic. 8 p.m. TCM

Saturday, July 20

The Hours (2002): Three women, at different times, each find themselves trying to assess the potential of life and the severity of regret. Nicole Kidman won an Oscar. 11 am, Flix

The Right Stuff (1983): Seven adventurous flyers become the first Americans to travel in space in this tribute to national persistence. Ed Harris and Sam Shepard star, 11:30 a.m., BBC

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986): A popular, engaging high school senior decides to play sick one day to have an adventure with his friends. Matthew Broderick stars. 12:30 p.m., AMC

12 Angry Men (1957): An earnest man feels compelled to give an accused criminal the benefit of the doubt as the jury deliberates. Henry Fonda stars. 3:30 p.m., TCM

Hidden Figures (2016): Three women bring their strong skills in mathematics, computers and life to NASA during the space race. Octavia Spencer stars. 5 p.m., FX

The Lion King (1994): Once upon a time, the business people at Disney simply let the animators tell this wondrous tale of family bonds. Savor the original. 6:30 p.m., Frefm

Sunday, July 21

Lillies of the Field (1963): A young man, a bit of a wanderer, and handy with a hammer, shows up to help a group of nuns. Sidney Poitier won an Oscar. 4 p.m., TCM

Baby Boom (1987): An ambitious businesswoman finds herself less interested in her work once she begins to take care of a baby. Diane Keaton stars. 8 p.m., Flix

Sleepless in Seattle (1993): A young boy tells all of America that he is looking for a woman to marry his widowed father. Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan star. 8 p.m., TCM