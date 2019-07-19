Movie Menu: The Hours, 12 Angry Men, Baby Boom and more
What’s showing for families this weekend on broadcast and cable stations? Take a look.
Friday, July 19
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939): A genuine, patriotic man enters politics to make a positive difference to people. James Stewart stars in this Frank Capra classic. 8 p.m. TCM
Saturday, July 20
The Hours (2002): Three women, at different times, each find themselves trying to assess the potential of life and the severity of regret. Nicole Kidman won an Oscar. 11 am, Flix
The Right Stuff (1983): Seven adventurous flyers become the first Americans to travel in space in this tribute to national persistence. Ed Harris and Sam Shepard star, 11:30 a.m., BBC
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986): A popular, engaging high school senior decides to play sick one day to have an adventure with his friends. Matthew Broderick stars. 12:30 p.m., AMC
12 Angry Men (1957): An earnest man feels compelled to give an accused criminal the benefit of the doubt as the jury deliberates. Henry Fonda stars. 3:30 p.m., TCM
Hidden Figures (2016): Three women bring their strong skills in mathematics, computers and life to NASA during the space race. Octavia Spencer stars. 5 p.m., FX
The Lion King (1994): Once upon a time, the business people at Disney simply let the animators tell this wondrous tale of family bonds. Savor the original. 6:30 p.m., Frefm
Sunday, July 21
Lillies of the Field (1963): A young man, a bit of a wanderer, and handy with a hammer, shows up to help a group of nuns. Sidney Poitier won an Oscar. 4 p.m., TCM
Baby Boom (1987): An ambitious businesswoman finds herself less interested in her work once she begins to take care of a baby. Diane Keaton stars. 8 p.m., Flix
Sleepless in Seattle (1993): A young boy tells all of America that he is looking for a woman to marry his widowed father. Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan star. 8 p.m., TCM