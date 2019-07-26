Movie Menu: Hidden Figures, Jurassic Park, Toy Story and more

Movie Menu: Hidden Figures, Jurassic Park, Toy Story and more

What’s showing for families this weekend on broadcast and cable stations? Take a look.

Friday, July 26

Toy Story (1995): A young child’s world is filled to the brim with fun thanks to the unselfish efforts of his favorite toys. Tom Hanks shares his vocal talents. 6:30 p.m. Frefm

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993): A father decides that pretending to be a lovable nanny from Scotland is a small price to pay to spend time with his children. Robin Williams stars. 7 p.m. CMT

Jurassic Park (1993): A somewhat greedy, perhaps misguided entrepreneur comes up with an outrageous idea for an over-the-top amusement park. The dinosaurs star. 7:05 p.m. Syfy

The Addams Family (1991): An exaggerated family finds unusual ways to entertain each other and frighten all visitors. Anjelica Huston and Raul Julia star. 8 p.m. BBC

Saturday, July 27

Hidden Figures (2016): Three women bring their strong skills in mathematics, computers and life to NASA during the space race. Octavia Spencer stars. 2 p.m. FX

Twister (1996): A small group of storm chasers put following tornadoes ahead of every-day issues of love, romance and divorce. Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton star. 9 p.m. Syfy

Sunday, July 28

An American in Paris (1951): A lonely artist, in Paris after World War II, finds himself torn between the affections of his sponsor and a young dancer he meets. Gene Kelly stars. 2 p.m. TCM

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986): A popular, engaging high school senior decides to play sick one day to have an adventure with his friends. Matthew Broderick stars. 6:30 p.m. Sundance

Home Alone (1990): A young boy decides that any day can be filled with holiday joy when his family flies to Paris without him. Macaulay Culkin stars. 9 p.m. Sundance

A Place in the Sun (1951): Star-crossed lovers discover how unfair life can be when society gets in the way of how much people care for each other. Elizabeth Taylor stars. 8 p.m. TCM