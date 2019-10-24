Movement to block nuke plant rescue in Ohio gets big setback

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge says a group trying to overturn the financial rescue for Ohio's two nuclear power plants can't have more time to collect signatures needed for a statewide vote.

The decision issued Wednesday night is a big blow to efforts aimed at blocking the roughly $1 billion rescue for the nuclear plants.

Those opponents missed this week's deadline to turn in their signatures and argued it took too long for the state to authorize their petition plan.

Ohio lawmakers in July approved the rescue by adding a new fee on electricity bills and scaling back requirements that utilities generate more power from wind and solar.

The owner of the nuclear plants said they would be forced to close without the money. But the natural gas industry says it's unfair.