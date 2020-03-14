Motion picture tax credit amendment approved by statehouse

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island legislature has approved bills submitted by two Aquidneck Island legislators.

The amendment to the state's motion picture tax credit program passed the General Assembly Thursday, the Newport Daily News reported.

The amendment will allow productions to utilize tax credits if the production spends a minimum of $10 million in Rhode Island in 12 months.

"With this change, Rhode Island and its numerous natural and man-made assets, such as the Newport mansions, will now have a shot at landing much larger and high-profile movie and television productions," Abney said in a statement.

The amendment will now be considered by the governor. The tax credit program will otherwise remain largely the same.