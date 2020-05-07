Mother’s Day Plant sale is called off

Cathy Prior of the Caudatowa Garden Club arranges plants inside the Ballard Greenhouse in Ridgefield at last year’s plant sale. Cathy Prior of the Caudatowa Garden Club arranges plants inside the Ballard Greenhouse in Ridgefield at last year’s plant sale. Photo: Stephen Coulter / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Stephen Coulter / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 252 Caption Close Mother’s Day Plant sale is called off 1 / 252 Back to Gallery

Another of Ridgefield’s traditions has fallen before the coronavirus.

The Annual Mother’s Day Plant Sale at the Ballard Greenhouse has been canceled due to the threat of the virus and the COVID-19 disease that it causes.

The plant sale on Mother’s Day is organized by garden club members each year, and its proceeds benefit the operations and maintenance of the Ballard Greenhouse, which stands behind Ballard Park near the Ballard Green Housing for the Elderly complex

“Please stay well, and we hope to see you at next year’s sale,” said Laura Barber, one of the event’s organizers.