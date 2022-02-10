Moroccan region held death recipe for boy trapped in well MOSA'AB ELSHAMY, Associated Press Feb. 10, 2022 Updated: Feb. 10, 2022 3:55 a.m.
Bags of harvested cannabis left to dry in the sun as mourners gather around a hill at the funeral of five year old Rayan after his body was retrieved from a deep well, in the village of Ighran in Morocco's Chefchaouen province, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. The death of a 5-year-old boy trapped for days in the dark depths of a well symbolizes for many villagers a curse that haunts their remote mountainous region in northern Morocco. Rif is dirt poor, neglected and dependent on its illegal cannabis crop to survive. Rayan's plight riveted world attention during five days of vain efforts to save him. The well that swallowed Rayan was dug by his father in a vain bid to forage for water so he could grow cannabis, or marijuana. Such wells dot the rugged Rif region.
IGHRAN, Morocco (AP) — The death of a 5-year-old boy trapped for days in the dark depths of a well symbolizes for many villagers a curse that haunts their remote mountainous region in northern Morocco: dirt poor, neglected and dependent on its illegal cannabis crop to survive.
The well that swallowed Rayan was dug by his father in a vain bid to forage for water so he could grow cannabis, or marijuana. Rayan’s mother, Wassima Khersheesh, bitterly referred to the well that took her son as “that hole of dust.”
MOSA'AB ELSHAMY