Morgan Stanley’s Brenner LeCompte receives financial planner designation

Brenner LeCompte of Morgan Stanley. Brenner LeCompte of Morgan Stanley. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Morgan Stanley’s Brenner LeCompte receives financial planner designation 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Ridgefield financial adviser Brenner LeCompte of Morgan Stanley received a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) designation by the CFP Board of Standards.

LeCompte has worked at Morgan Stanley since 2011 and is responsible for financial and retirement planning for The Gioffre Group located at 90 Grove Street in Ridgefield.

The CFP certification he received identifies those individuals who have met the rigorous experience and ethical requirements of the CFP Board, have successfully completed financial planning coursework and have passed the CFP certification examination covering the financial planning process, risk management, investments, tax planning and management, retirement and employee benefits, and estate planning.

CFP Board is a nonprofit certification organization with a mission to benefit the public by granting the CFP certification and upholding it as the recognized standard of excellence for personal financial planning.