More threatened voter registrations under review in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State election officials are reviewing about 1,000 more Ohio voter registrations that were flagged for cancellation during a recent purge to assure they weren't improperly deleted.

Cleveland.com reports Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose's office undertook the review after Democratic state legislative staffers said they'd identified another flaw in the state's system for keeping voter rolls current.

Voting rights groups unsuccessfully sought a pause in the legally required maintenance process in August after their review found about 4,000 targeted registrations apparently were for eligible voters. Democrats sued .

Separately, a Columbus Dispatch analysis found about 1,600 voters in Franklin County were improperly flagged for removal due to vendor error.

LaRose acted to keep records from being erroneously deleted.

The latest registrations identified are from Democratic-leaning Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County.