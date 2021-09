MADISON, Wis. (AP) — More than 8,000 refugees from Afghanistan were being temporarily housed at Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin as of Friday and the military base has a capacity to host up to 13,000 as they are resettled across the country, a military official said Friday.

The base, located about (65 kilometers) east of La Crosse and the Minnesota border, is one of three in the U.S. processing Afghan refugees since the Taliban took control after the United States withdrew.