More than 4,400 new coronavirus cases reported in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas health officials on Saturday reported a record of more than 4,400 new coronavirus cases in the state and 25 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

A total of 107,735 confirmed cases, an increase of 4,430 from Friday, and 2,165 deaths, up from 2,140, were reported Saturday.

Officials had reported 3,454 new cases on Friday after a previous record of 3,516 were reported on Thursday.

The actual number of people who have contracted the virus that causes COVID-19 is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest that people can be infected and not feel sick.

Officials also reported 3,247 people hospitalized with the virus and that an estimated 67,096 people have recovered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe illness, including pneumonia, and be fatal.