More than 100,000 have had 1st vaccine dose in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — More than 100,000 people in Mississippi have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and officials are taking further steps to administer the state's supply of shots more efficiently, Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday.
“There is no higher priority and we’re acting accordingly,” Reeves told a news conference. “We’re not where we need to be and we’ve got a long way to go. With 100,000 Mississippians vaccinated, we’ve got hundreds of thousands more to do in the coming weeks and months.”