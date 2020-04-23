More than 100,000 Kentuckians join ranks seeking jobless aid

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — More than 103,000 Kentuckians applied for unemployment benefits last week, raising the five-week total to about 500,000 as jobs vanish across an economy in near lockdown from the coronavirus.

The number of Kentuckians filing for jobless assistance last week was down by more than 12,700 from the prior week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

But in the past five weeks, about one-fourth of the Bluegrass State’s workforce has filed for unemployment as a cross-section of businesses shut their doors in an effort to contain the virus.

Nationally, roughly 26 million people have filed for jobless aid in the past five weeks.

Kentucky has hired more than 1,000 new workers to help process the unprecedented surge of unemployment insurance claims, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said this week. Coleman also doubles as secretary of the state's Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

“We have processed twice as many claims since March 8 as we did in all of 2019,” she said.

After getting an infusion of federal funding, Kentucky recently started distributing an additional $600 per week for people receiving unemployment aid.

On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced plans to ramp up coronavirus testing as he considers a timetable to start reopening the state’s battered economy.