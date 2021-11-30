Skip to main content
More than 1,000 acres burned in Pilot Mountain State Park

A wildfire burns on the west side of the mountain at Pilot Mountain State Park, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal via AP)
PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP) — A wildfire at North Carolina's Pilot Mountain State Park had grown to more than 1,000 acres by Tuesday afternoon, twice its size a day earlier, officials said.

Officials said the blaze, which has burned more than 1,050 acres on Pilot Mountain, is about 20% contained and is burning only inside the park, news outlets reported. No buildings have been damaged. The park northwest of Winston-Salem is known for its iconic knob that rises about 1,500 feet above the surrounding terrain.

North Carolina Forestry Service officials believe the fire, which started near the Grindstone Trail on Saturday, was human-caused, according to Jimmy Holt, forest service ranger for Guilford County.

Law enforcement officers will investigate to determine what sparked the blaze, he said. The park remains closed.

Officials issued a statewide outdoor burning ban Monday, citing dry conditions in the state.