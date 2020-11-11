More record lows as cold grips much of Nevada, Sierra

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The mercury continues to drop to record low temperatures as a week-long stretch of unseasonably cold weather continues across much of Nevada and the Sierra.

The National Weather Service says South Lake Tahoe, California set a record on Tuesday for the third time in a week. Tuesday's low of 8 degrees (-13 Celsius) smashed the previous record of 13 (-10.5 C) dating to 1985.

The town on the south shore of Lake Tahoe straddling the California-Nevada line posted a record low of 5 degrees (-15 C) on Sunday. That was less than 72 hours after it set a record high of 71 degrees (22 C) last Thursday.

In southern Nevada, Desert Rock-Mercury set a new record low of 25 (-4 C) on Tuesday in the desert north of Las Vegas. That broke the old mark of 27 (-3 C) set in 2010.

Wednesday’s highs were forecast to range from around 60 (16 C) in Las Vegas to the upper 40s (single digits Celsius) in Reno. A chance of snow returns to the Lake Tahoe area Thursday night, with snow and rain likely by Friday night.