More economic relief funds available for Vermont businesses

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) —

An additional $76 million in federal relief is available to Vermont businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

State officials announced the expansion of the state's economic recovery grants on Tuesday during Gov. Phil Scott's bi-weekly virus briefing.

Scott said the pandemic has taken a “tremendous toll” on the hospitality industry, which employs about 30,000 Vermonters and generates billions of dollars in revenue, according to the Brattleboro Reformer.

“It’s critical we do what we can to help our hardest-hit employers, so they can survive this pandemic. Because the fact is we’re going to need them to have a strong recovery. We also know what we’ve done so far isn’t enough," Scott said.

Businesses may receive up to $300,000 in grants, which includes the new grant and others combined.

Businesses that collect room and meal taxes or sales and use taxes may apply through the Tax Department while others may apply through the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, officials said. In this latest round sole proprietorships and new businesses without a full year of revenue to compare to 2020 earnings may receive funds, said Economic Development Commissioner Joan Goldstein.