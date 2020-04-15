More deaths reported at Ridgefield Crossings from coronavirus

The death toll at an assisted living facility in Ridgefield has risen to 16 and dozens of residents and employees there have tested positive for COVID-19, a spokeswoman for the company confirmed.

“As of April 14, Ridgefield Crossings can sadly confirm that 16 residents, beloved members of our community, have passed away after becoming positive for COVID-19,” said Amanda Cillo, a spokeswoman for Benchmark Senior Living, the home’s parent company.

“This is a tragic loss for our community, and we extend our thoughts and deepest sympathies to each resident’s family and to our associates who view our residents as family,” Cillo said.

According to the company, 35 additional people have tested positive for the disease, including 17 employees.

Ridgefield’s Health Director has only confirmed 13 deaths of Ridgefield Crossings residents. One death has been reported at Laurel Ridge, a nursing home that shares a campus with Ridgefield Crossings, and two others were attributed to other addresses.

Briggs said 126 people in Ridgefield have tested positive for the illness. Among them was the town’s First Selectman of more than two decades, Rudy Marconi, who said he is recovering from the disease at home.

On March 18, an 88-year-old man who had been living at the facility off Route 7 became the state’s first victim of COVID-19 after he died at Danbury Hospital.

Both nursing homes and assisted living facilities throughout the state have seen hundreds of deaths since the first death was reported.

Data reported by the governor’s office Monday, the most recent numbers available, show roughly half of the state’s 215 nursing homes alone have reported at least one positive case of COVID-19.

A total of 1,522 residents have tested positive and 212 have died.