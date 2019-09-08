More cancer trials in rural areas expected thanks to grant

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Rural residents could have an easier time accessing cancer trials in their own communities under a $5 million federal grant.

Maine Public reports that the grant is expected to triple the number of clinical trials offered through the MaineHealth Cancer Care Network. Such trials will extend to locations such as Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington and Lincoln Health in Damariscotta.

Maine Medical Center's chief of oncology, Dr. Scot Remick, says the trials will cover prevention to treatment to quality of life while also spanning all ages.