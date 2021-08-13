More US cities requiring proof of vaccination to go places MELINDA DESLATTE and OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ, Associated Press Aug. 13, 2021 Updated: Aug. 13, 2021 6:05 p.m.
Hold on to that vaccination card. A rapidly growing number of places across the U.S. are requiring people to show proof they have been inoculated against COVID-19 to teach school, work at a hospital, see a concert or eat inside a restaurant.
Following New York City's lead, New Orleans and San Francisco will impose such rules at many businesses starting next week, while Los Angeles is looking into the idea.
MELINDA DESLATTE and OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ