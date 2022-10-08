Montenegro holds pride march despite opposition from church PREDRAG MILIC, Associated Press Oct. 8, 2022 Updated: Oct. 8, 2022 12:37 p.m.
1 of8 Participants take part in a LGBTQ pride march in Podgorica, Montenegro, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Several hundred people joined an LGBTQ pride march in Montenegro, held amid strong opposition from the influential Serbian Orthodox Church in the small conservative Balkan country. Risto Bozovic/AP Show More Show Less
PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Several hundred people on Saturday joined an LGBTQ pride march in Montenegro, held amid strong opposition from the influential Serbian Orthodox Church in the small conservative Balkan country.
Montenegro's 10th pride event was dubbed “No more buts," reflecting demands that more be done to stem hate speech and harassment of LGBTQ community despite huge steps that have been made in the past years.