Montana reports record number of COVID case in September

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Nearly half of Montana's confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in September as the state continues to report record numbers cases.

The state reported 429 coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest daily total by a margin of 81 cases.

Just over 6,000 of the state's 13,500 known cases of COVID-19, or 44% of cases, were reported in September. The case numbers are thought to be much higher because not everyone has been tested, and studies show people can have COVID-19 without having symptoms.

The state has reported a total of 181 coronavirus-related deaths. There are currently 178 people hospitalized with the respiratory virus.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The U.S. Employment and Training Administration reported applications for new unemployment assistance in Montana declined last week, but more than 3,000 people applied.