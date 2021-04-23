Montana nurse practitioners plead guilty in Medicare scheme

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Two nurse practitioners in Montana have pleaded guilty in a scheme to defraud Medicare by signing off on fraudulent orders for orthotic braces, federal prosecutors said.

Janae Nichole Harper, 34, of Kalispell and Mark Allen Hill, 54, whose address for participating in the Medicare program was in Cut Bank, entered their pleas this week to conspiracy to commit health care fraud. Hill lives in Edinburgh, North Dakota. Both Hill and Harper are licensed in several states, prosecutors said.