Montana high court sides with solar developers in lawsuit

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Supreme Court on Monday sided with solar power developers and environmentalists who had accused regulators and the state's largest utility of trying to kill renewable energy projects.

Justices in a 4-3 opinion upheld a lower court ruling from last year that said members of the Montana Public Service Commission knew their actions would hinder solar development when they suspended a federal law requiring companies to buy power from alternative energy sources.

The commission set rates for NothWestern Energy in 2017 that would-be solar developers said would hurt the economic feasibility of small solar projects by limiting the length of contracts, lowering rates and ignoring greenhouse gas emission reductions from solar.

The developers sued and argued the rates violated the federal Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act. They said stronger prices and longer contracts are needed to obtain financing.

After Manley ruled in their favor, the commission appealed and asked justices to reinstate the 2017 rates. But Chief Justice Mike McGrath said Manley had concluded correctly that the PSC's decision was based on an “arbitrary and unlawful" analysis of electricity costs in the case.

“The PSC’s decision was clearly erroneous,” McGrath wrote for the majority.