Montana governor lifts statewide mask mandate

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana's statewide mask mandate that had been in place since July was lifted Friday by Gov. Greg Gianforte, but some cities and counties are keeping local mask requirements because they think the governor's move was premature.

Gianforte, a Republican, promised the day after assuming office in January that he would lift the state’s mask mandate once there were liability protections in place for businesses and health care providers, and once enough vulnerable Montana residents were vaccinated against COVID-19.