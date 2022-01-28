Montana weighs wolf hunt limits; 23 from Yellowstone killed

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — State wildlife commissioners are considering if gray wolf hunting and trapping should continue in areas bordering Yellowstone National Park after 23 of the animals roamed from the park and were killed over the past several months, primarily in Montana.

Park officials have urged Montnana to suspend hunting along the park's border to avoid long-term harm to its world-renowned wolf packs. The predators were restored to the U.S. northern Rock Mountains more than 25 years ago after being decimated last century.