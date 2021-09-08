Montana asks court to drop suit targeting new abortion laws

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana's Republican attorney general is asking the court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood last month seeking to block four new laws that would restrict access to abortion in the state.
The laws are set to take effect Oct. 1. They would ban abortion after 20 weeks of gestation; restrict access to abortion pills; require abortion providers to ask patients if they would like to view an ultrasound; and prohibit insurance plans that cover abortion procedures from being offered on the federal exchange.