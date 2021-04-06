Montana Veterans Affairs to open $12M primary care clinic

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana VA Health Care System has announced plans to open a $12 million primary care clinic at a medical center in Helena where veterans will remain in a single appointment room and each provider will come to them in a “one stop shop” approach.
The 20,000-square-foot (1,800-square-meter) clinic at Fort Harrison VA Medical Center will serve about 5,000 veterans and provide primary care in one space designed around the integrated Patient Aligned Care Team model, the Independent Record reported.