Montana State Fund declares $30M dividend

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana State Fund board of directors has declared a $30 million dividend to be paid to its safest policyholders.

The Great Falls Tribune reports that the Montana State Fund is the state's largest workers' compensation insurance company, insuring nearly 25,000 Montana businesses, organizations and employees.

The 2019 dividend follows back-to-back $40 million dividend declarations in 2017 and 2018, and brings the total paid to policyholders since 1999 to $286 million.

Officials say in a news release the $30 million represents a nearly 22% return of premium paid, on average and will be paid by mid-November.

Dividends are primarily the result of better than expected investment returns, and fewer than expected losses.

___

Information from: Great Falls Tribune, http://www.greatfallstribune.com