Montana Legislature highly recommends face masks, for now

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana's legislative leaders are highly recommending but not requiring face coverings for people participating in the Legislature, after Friday's initial meeting of the body's COVID-19 panel.
The group met less than 14 hours after committee chair, Republican Sen. Jason Ellsworth, announced that Republican Rep. David Bedey of Hamilton had tested positive for COVID-19. Bedey came into contact with someone with the virus prior to Monday's start of the legislative session, Ellsworth said.