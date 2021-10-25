Montana Democrats want investigation of attorney general

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Republican leaders in the Legislature on Monday approved a request by Democratic lawmakers to look into the Montana Department of Justice's involvement in investigating a complaint made by the family of a COVID-19 patient at a Helena hospital.
St. Peter’s Health said last week that three public officials threatened to use their positions to force doctors and nurses to treat the patient with ivermectin, a drug used for parasites that is not federally approved to treat the respiratory disease.