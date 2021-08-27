Moldova marks 30 years of independence from Soviet rule STEPHEN McGRATH AND AUREL OBREJA, Associated Press Aug. 27, 2021 Updated: Aug. 27, 2021 12:29 p.m.
CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldova’s pro-Western president was joined Friday in the capital Chisinau by her counterparts from Romania, Poland, and Ukraine to celebrate the country’s three decades of independence from Soviet rule.
Moldova, Europe’s poorest country, sandwiched between Romania and Ukraine, proclaimed its independence from the Soviet Union on August 27, 1991.
Written By
STEPHEN McGRATH AND AUREL OBREJA