Moccia: ‘We will fight to stop Ridgefield from being overbuilt’

The Ridgefield Republican Town Committee officially nominated Board of Finance member Dick Moccia for the Office of First Selectman at its caucus Tuesday, July 23.

Moccia, who at one point quoted the lyrics of John Mellencamp’s “Small Town,” painted Ridgefield as a town choked by development and traffic.

“Our message is gonna be clear — we will fight to stop Ridgefield from being overbuilt, over-trafficked, and residents from being overwhelmed by intrusions of business into residential neighborhoods,” said Moccia, the former mayor of Norwalk. “Economic growth does not have to come at the expense of our quality of life ... Ridgefield will never become a city. It will remain a town, under Republican leadership.”

Republicans nominated incumbents Maureen Kozlark and Bob Hebert, the two Republicans currently serving on the Board of Selectmen.

Republicans also endorsed police commissioner Joseph Savino for the remaining fourth seat — the most they could hold under the state’s minority representation rules.

For the school board, Republicans endorsed Sean McEvoy.

A high school parent, McEvoy organized an efforts to protest the district’s plan to move to later school start times. The decision to delay start times was ultimately overturned. If elected McEvoy will serve a four-year term on the board.

The GOP also nominated school teacher Rachel Ruggeri, Robert Ceccarini, and Elizabeth Floegel to the school board.

Floegel was one of the main organizers behind the Hands Off Our Schools rally, which protested plans by the state’s Democratic leadership to combine and regionalize school districts.

She said the protest “absolutely” inspired her to run for the Board of Education “to make sure our town is represented.”

For Planning and Zoning Commission, Republican voters endorsed long-serving Commissioner John Katz for another four-year term. Katz has served on the commission since the 1970s.

Also nominated were Carl Kristoffersen, who served on the town’s Community Emergency Response Team, and Dean Coahagan.

Republicans tapped Pat Sesto, who has been involved with the development of the Norwalk River Valley Trail, and Conservation Commission member Alan Pilch to serve four-year terms on the new Inland Wetlands Board.

Tim Bishop, another member of the Conservation Commission, was also given the Republican nomination for a two-year seat on the new board.

Republicans nominated former school board member David Cordisco, Matthew Madearis, and Greg Kabasakalian for four year terms on the Board of Finance.

For tax collector, Republicans nominated incumbent Jane Berendsen-Hill, while Democrats nominated Nathan Shapiro.

For town treasurer, Democrats nominated incumbent Molly McGeehin to hold her seat, while Republicans endorsed Colette Kabasakalian to challenge her.