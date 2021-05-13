Mobile soup kitchens take food, vaccine to Detroit's poorest COREY WILLIAMS, Associated Press May 13, 2021 Updated: May 13, 2021 11:09 a.m.
Registered nurse Lillye Neal administers a syringe of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Keenon Carreker in Detroit, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. In three weeks, more than 40 people have received vaccinations through the program to reach people who normally have little to no access to churches, community centers or other places where vaccines are being given. Mobile care teams consisting of two nurses and a peer support specialist accompany The Salvation Army's Bed & Bread trucks as they cruise Detroit, which lags far behind the state and nearby communities in percentage of people vaccinated.
14 of14
DETROIT (AP) — Keenon Carreker walked up to the Salvation Army mobile soup kitchen parked in one of the poorest areas of Detroit for the big hot dogs that came inside bags of food passed out to the city’s needy.
He left with a meal and his first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. “It helped being right here in my neighborhood,” said Carreker, 52, who otherwise was in no hurry to get vaccinated.